Boxing champ eyes 2 more fights

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Fresh from making waves in Macau, world champion Jerwin Ancajas is already eager to return to the gym as he looks forward to fighting two or even three more times this year. "Kaya naman," said Ancajas yesterday during the PSA Forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel, less than two days after stopping Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico during the first defense of his International Boxing Federation super-fly title.

