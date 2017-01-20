Boxing Champ Andre Ward: Unsure 'If I...

Boxing Champ Andre Ward: Unsure 'If It Makes Sense to Continue' Career

"I've accomplished pretty much everything that I've wanted to accomplish. It's not about the money anymore," fighter tells Rolling Stone Andre Ward is wrestling with the idea of ending his boxing after earning what he considers to be his most significant victory to date just a little over a month ago.

