Boxing Champ Andre Ward: Unsure 'If It Makes Sense to Continue' Career
"I've accomplished pretty much everything that I've wanted to accomplish. It's not about the money anymore," fighter tells Rolling Stone Andre Ward is wrestling with the idea of ending his boxing after earning what he considers to be his most significant victory to date just a little over a month ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Tue
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC