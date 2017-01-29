Boxing: Australia enters ring for Pac...

Boxing: Australia enters ring for Pacquiao-Horn fight

By Agence France-Presse WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao could fight Australian Jeff Horn in Queensland state after officials confirmed Sunday they were in negotiations to host the bout. This file photo taken on September 29, 2016 shows Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao training at a gym in Manila.

