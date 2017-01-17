Boxers consider Vicksburg as location for training camp

A group of former heavyweight boxing champions are considering Vicksburg as a possible location for a training camp for young fighters. Riddick Bowe, Ray Mercer, Evander Holyfield and James Toney were in Vicksburg on Friday and Saturday for a round of appearances at Ameristar Casino and to serve as grand marshals for the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.