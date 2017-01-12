Ben Affleck a 'big Conor McGregor fan', would 'love' to see him fight Floyd Mayweather
During the promotion of last year's Batman vs. Superman movie, Affleck said Batman's fighting style was influenced by none other than the Irishman himself. "He's a little bit more of a brawler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BloodyElbow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC