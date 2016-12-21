Bellew Feels Brook and Khan Should Bypass Interims, Fight Next
WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew believes Kell Brook and Amir Khan should bypass any planned interim fights to face each other in a major showdown on UK soil. Khan has been discussing the possibility of taking an interim-fight.
