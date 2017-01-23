Barry McGuigan not holding back Carl Frampton despite Las Vegas defeat
Barry McGuigan opened the door to the southwest Las Vegas home he was renting out from former two-division champion Robert Guerrero.Folded clothes were stacked in the corners of the seven-bedroom house next to opened luggages. The table in the living room was covered with boxes full of protein bottles with a man looking for space on the edge to work on his laptop.Singing was coming from the kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC