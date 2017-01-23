Barrett-Jackson 46th Annual Scottsdal...

Barrett-Jackson 46th Annual Scottsdale Auction Sets 40 World Auction...

8 hrs ago

Entertainment and sports icons, including Steven Tyler, Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Burt Reynolds, Bubba Watson, Reggie Jackson and Michael Phelps, among others, were in attendance. Barrett-Jackson consigned 1,719 vehicles, the most in the company's 46-year history, set 40 world auction sales records, including the sale of Kindig-It Design's 1965 Volkswagen Type II 21-Window Deluxe Bus that sold for $302,500.

Chicago, IL

