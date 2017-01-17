Bad boy Adrien Broner says he would b...

Bad boy Adrien Broner says he would be willing to fight Ricky Burns in Scotland

The controversial US fighter has long been touted as a potential opponent for the WBA super lightweight champion and he would be will to travel to make the fight. The controversial US fighter has long been touted as a potential opponent for the WBA super lightweight champion and the Coatbridge ace was hoping for the bout to be held in Las Vegas later this year.

