Arum is Excited: Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn is Great For Boxing
Top Rank's Bob Arum is very excited about the potential fight between WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and undefeated contender Jeff Horn of Australia. Arum is planning to stage the fight, if a deal can get done, at Suncorp Stadium on April 23 [April 22 in America] in Brisbane.
