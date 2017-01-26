Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko fight to equal British crowd record
The largest British boxing crowd for nearly 80 years will watch Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April after promoters struck a deal with London's Mayor. Crowds are usually capped at 80,000 for transport network capacity reasons but an attendance of 90,000 is expected for the contest in which Joshua's IBF title and the vacant WBA Super and IBO heavyweight belts are up for grabs.
