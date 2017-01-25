Anthony Joshua Aims To Fight in Ameri...

Anthony Joshua Aims To Fight in America, Unify With Deontay Wilder

IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is very motivated to build his name in the United States in the near future. He wants to follow the path of other UK fighters who made statements by fighting in the United States - like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Amir Khan, and Naseem Hamed.

