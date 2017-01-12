Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer
Former Arsenal and England defender Viv Anderson, Olympic 100m champion Lindford Christie and WBA world heavyweight champion David Haye have joined forces in a show of strength against the most common cancer in black men. The three sportsmen, along with writer and musician Benjamin Zephaniah, TV star Danny John-Jules and Labour MP Chuka Umunna are calling on black communities to confront their increased risk of prostate cancer, and break down longstanding taboos that prevent men from speaking out about the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilford Recorder.
