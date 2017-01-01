Ancajas intensifies buildup for defense

1 hr ago

Jerwin Ancajas has stepped up his preparation for the first defense of the International Boxing Federation super-flyweight crown later this month in Macau. Even during the holidays, the southpaw Ancajas showed up every single day at the gym in Imus, Cavite, determined to repulse the challenge of Jose Alfredo of Mexico when they lock horns on Jan. 29 at the Studio City Hotel.

