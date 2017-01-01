Ancajas intensifies buildup for defense
Jerwin Ancajas has stepped up his preparation for the first defense of the International Boxing Federation super-flyweight crown later this month in Macau. Even during the holidays, the southpaw Ancajas showed up every single day at the gym in Imus, Cavite, determined to repulse the challenge of Jose Alfredo of Mexico when they lock horns on Jan. 29 at the Studio City Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC