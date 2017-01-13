American boxer Floyd Mayweather sits courtside during
Floyd Mayweather says he will attend Donald Trump's inauguration Floyd Mayweather said he plans to be in Washington next week for Donald Trump's inauguration. Check out this story on mysouthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2jEI3oW American boxer Floyd Mayweather sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center.
