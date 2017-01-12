Adrien Broner Makes His Pick On Soulj...

Adrien Broner Makes His Pick On Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown Fight

15 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

With his own fight coming up against Adrian Granados on February 18 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati Ohio, former four-division world champion Adrien Broner took a minute to talk to HipHopDX about another heavily talked about fight: Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy . Broner, who knows both of them personally got right to the point when we asked his thoughts on the two entertainers squaring off.

