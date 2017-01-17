Adonis Stevenson: Unfair Haters Call All of My Opponents 'Bums'

After a breakout 2013 campaign that saw Adonis Stevenson go 4-0 with knockouts of Darnell Boone, Chad Dawson, Tavoris Cloud and Tony Bellew, criticism of his selection of opponents began in ernest. When a mega-fight against rival Sergey Kovalev to unify all four titles light heavyweight titles failed to come to fruition, the criticism grew even larger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.