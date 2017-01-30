Abner Mares Willing to Travel to the UK to Fight Lee Selby
Abner Mares wouldn't hesitate to travel halfway around the world for a featherweight title unification fight against Lee Selby. Mares, the WBA world 126-pound champion, felt bad for Selby after the Welshman's IBF featherweight championship defense scheduled for Saturday night in Las Vegas was canceled Friday due to Jonathan Barros' medical issue.
