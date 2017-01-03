Abel Sanchez: Mayweather-Pacquiao Hur...

Abel Sanchez: Mayweather-Pacquiao Hurt The Ward-Kovalev PPV

Abel Sanchez, best known at the moment as being the head trainer of middleweight king Gennady Golovkin, believes the disappointing pay-per-view figures for Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev was a direct result of the backlash from the 2015 mega-bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather-Pacquiao brought in a record shattering 4.6 million buys and over $600 million in revenue.

