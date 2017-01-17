60 and Out: Bradley Pryce has called time on his boxing career
FORMER Commonwealth champion Bradley Pryce has announced his retirement from boxing tonight after suffering defeat in his 60th professional fight. The 35-year-old from Newport took to Twitter after a fourth-round stoppage at the hands of unbeaten Zach Parker in Preston to write "I'm done, time to end my career".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Campaignseries.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC