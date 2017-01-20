2017 Wish Lists for Boxing's Top Stars

With the holidays now in the rear-view mirror and another 12 months of boxing ahead of us, we decided it would be a good time to take a look at some of the wish list items for boxing's top stars. Now, it's important to remember that this is what the fighters want, and this might not necessarily always jive with what you, the fans, may want to see or have happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.