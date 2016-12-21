Wonder Kid Rex Tso could fight for WBO title

A series of events have opened the way for a possible world champion fight for the Hong Kong star after Naoya Inoue pummelled Kohei Kono in Tokyo on Friday night Rex Tso Sing-yu's hopes of getting into the ring with Kohei Kono evaporated before his eyes in Tokyo after the veteran was pounded by fellow Japanese and WBO super flyweight champion Naoya Inoue on Friday night - but the resulting cloud could have a silver lining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.