Wladimir Klitschko ready to 'shoot those guns' in showdown with Anthony Joshua

A 41-year-old boxer who's coming off a loss and has since been shelved for 17 months rarely jumps back in the ring with a young lion -- let alone a young lion carrying a title belt and a string of 18 straight KO wins. But that's precisely what Wladimir Klitschko plans on doing in April when he visits London's mammoth Wembley Stadium to take on native son and reigning IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

