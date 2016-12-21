Wladimir Klitschko ready to 'shoot those guns' in showdown with Anthony Joshua
A 41-year-old boxer who's coming off a loss and has since been shelved for 17 months rarely jumps back in the ring with a young lion -- let alone a young lion carrying a title belt and a string of 18 straight KO wins. But that's precisely what Wladimir Klitschko plans on doing in April when he visits London's mammoth Wembley Stadium to take on native son and reigning IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Tue
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC