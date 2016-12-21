Wilder Says Fight is Dangerous, But Joshua Will Beat Klitschko
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is getting ready for the next defense of his career, which takes place on February 25th in his backyard of Alabama against Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk, who is ranked number 12 by the WBC. It will be Wilder's first fight since suffering injuries to his right hand and bicep during a July knockout of Chris Arreola.
