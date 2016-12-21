Wilder Says Fight is Dangerous, But J...

Wilder Says Fight is Dangerous, But Joshua Will Beat Klitschko

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is getting ready for the next defense of his career, which takes place on February 25th in his backyard of Alabama against Poland's Andrzej Wawrzyk, who is ranked number 12 by the WBC. It will be Wilder's first fight since suffering injuries to his right hand and bicep during a July knockout of Chris Arreola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Tue shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,015

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC