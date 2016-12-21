WBO Served Itself, Not Boxing, By Making Canelo Mandatory
That's about the best way to describe the WBO's deceptive explanation for why it installed Canelo Alvarez as its mandatory middleweight championship challenger over Avtandil Khurtsidze. As if it isn't absurd enough that the Puerto Rico-based sanctioning organization makes distinctions between its No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC