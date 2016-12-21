WBC Prez: Kovalev Deserves His Rank, Can Fight For Our Title
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has commented on the recent inclusion of former world champion Sergey Kovalev as the number two ranked fighter in the WBC's ratings at 175-pounds. Last month, Kovalev lost a close twelve round decision to Andre Ward at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
