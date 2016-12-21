Victor Ramirez Retires From Boxing, Won't Return After KO Loss
With only a few days left in the year, two-time cruiserweight world champion Victor Emilio Ramirez of Argentina has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 32. Known as the Tyson of Abasto, the boxer closed out his career with a record of 22 wins , 3 losses and 1 draw. The reason for the retirement? Ramirez is physically and mentally burned out and no longer has the motivation to put in the long hours in the gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|6 hr
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC