Victor Ramirez Retires From Boxing, W...

Victor Ramirez Retires From Boxing, Won't Return After KO Loss

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

With only a few days left in the year, two-time cruiserweight world champion Victor Emilio Ramirez of Argentina has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 32. Known as the Tyson of Abasto, the boxer closed out his career with a record of 22 wins , 3 losses and 1 draw. The reason for the retirement? Ramirez is physically and mentally burned out and no longer has the motivation to put in the long hours in the gym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... 6 hr shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC