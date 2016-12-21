Victor Ramirez Retires From Boxing, Won't Return After KO Loss

With only a few days left in the year, two-time cruiserweight world champion Victor Emilio Ramirez of Argentina has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 32. Known as the Tyson of Abasto, the boxer closed out his career with a record of 22 wins , 3 losses and 1 draw. The reason for the retirement? Ramirez is physically and mentally burned out and no longer has the motivation to put in the long hours in the gym.

