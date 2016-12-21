Tyson Fury Back Training, Targets Apr...

Tyson Fury Back Training, Targets April Or May Return

Read more: Boxing Scene

According to his uncle and trainer, Peter Fury, Tyson will begin a full-time camp in the near future after taking some time out to address his mental health issues. But Boxing Scene understands that the former heavyweight supremo, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA Super, IBF, IBO and WBO world titles in Dusseldorf, Germany but was forced to vacate them to clean up his health, is targeting a return for April or May. Fury, 28, is currently working alongside his cousin, unbeaten contender Hughie Fury who is the mandatory challenger for that aforementioned WBO belt currently held by New Zealand's Joseph Parker.

