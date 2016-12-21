Title fight for Singh

BOXER Sebastian Singh will fight Australia's Andrew Wallace in the Kiran Boxing Promotion for the vacant WBF Asia Pacific Super lightweight title. It is going to be Singh's second attempt on a title fight after having lost the WBA Asia Pacific Super lightweight title fight to Haithem Laamouz of Australia in June this year.

