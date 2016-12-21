Thurman: I Don't See How Danny Garcia Fight Can Go Twelve
One of the most eagerly anticipated fights of 2017 will air exclusively live on BoxNation when undefeated welterweight hotshots Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman meet in a world title unification clash on March 4th. Taking place in New York, the pair will do battle in a matchup which already has fights fans licking their lips in excitement as the 147-pounders finally meet following a build up of bad blood over the past year.
