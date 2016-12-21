This Day in Boxing (Dec. 20): When the Russian Giant Fleeced the Real Deal

There is a line from one of Elvis Presley's lesser-known songs, Big Boss Man, that could apply to the deceptively impressive record of two-time former WBA heavyweight champion Nikolai "The Russian Giant" Valuev. At 7 feet and weights ranging from 310A3 4 to 328 pounds during his two title reigns, the hulking Valuev wasn't just a very large heavyweight; he was the closest thing boxing has ever seen to the Frankenstein monster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.