Sergey Kovalev Talks Future Move To C...

Sergey Kovalev Talks Future Move To Cruiserweight Division

19 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

For the moment, former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev is not considering the possibility of moving up in weight to the cruiserweight ranks, where things are starting to heat up with boxers like Oleksandr Usyk, Tony Bellew, Marco Huck, Murat Gassiev and several others. Kovalev suffered his first career defeat last month, when he dropped a close twelve round unanimous decision to Andre Ward at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

