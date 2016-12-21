Saunders' Promoter: If Canelo is Mand...

Saunders' Promoter: If Canelo is Mandatory - We Want The Fight

Thursday

Negotiations will resume for a fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez after the Mexican was installed as the mandatory challenger for Saunders' WBO middleweight title. The 27-year-old Saunders will also, according to his promoter Frank Warren, appoint a new trainer to succeed Jimmy Tibbs in the coming days.

