Samartlek Aims To Stun Akira Yaegashi By Targeting The Body
The 32-year-old Thai, whose real name is Wittawas Basapean, gets another chance to vie for a world title when he takes on champion Yaegashi next Friday. The Songkhla native, who has won 31 fights with 12KOs against five losses, had his first world title shot in 2014 when he lost to Japan's Naoya Inoue in the WBC light-flyweight division.
