Salido Leans Away From Lomachenko, Moves in New Direction
As the new year dawns, Orlando Salido - who battled Francisco Vargas to a draw on June 4th in what is considered by many to be the best fight of 2016 - isn't doing all that much. According to his adviser, Sean Gibbons the rugged Mexican warrior is, "just collecting awards, him and Vargas."
