Ryota Murata Looks To Close The Year Strong, Eyes Title Shot
Rising middleweight prospect Ryota Murata will join other Japanese star fighters in a Dec. 30 event at Ariake Colosseum, where he will take on Mexico's Bruno Sandoval. "I've fought in January, May and July and won them in good ways," the 30-year-old Murata, who captured the gold medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 London Olympics, said at the gym.
