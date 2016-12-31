Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey'...

Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, career

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenfield

Rogers: Coach may have doomed Ronda Rousey's fight, career Many will hold Edmond Tarverdyan accountable for a failure to sharpen Rousey's striking. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2iOF5h8 It took just seconds after Ronda Rousey was battered to defeat against Amanda Nunes on Saturday night for public scorn to turn immediately to the man who accompanied her to the octagon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,888

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC