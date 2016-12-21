Roach: Crawford's Win Helps His Cause To Land Pacquiao Fight
Half of Fame trainer Freddie Roach recently stated that he believes Manny Pacquiao has two fights left in his legendary career. The Omaha native has been in the running for Pacquiao's previous two fights but the Filipino's team ultimately chose to face Tim Bradley in a trilogy clash in April and last month defeated Jessie Vargas via unanimous decision for the WBO welterweight title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC