Rey Vargas-Gavin McDonnell Title Fight Eyed For February in UK

As boxing hipsters continue to reflect fondly upon the career of Hozumi Hasegawa, a void left behind by the former three-division champion will soon be filled. Unbeaten super bantamweight contender Rey Vargas received an early Christmas when he was informed by the World Boxing Council that he is first in line to contend for the title vacated by Hasegawa upon his retirement this past fall.

