Porky Medina Blasts Out Olivas, Wants Big Fights in 2017
Super middleweight contender Rogelio 'Porky' Medina came back in full force with a second round knockout of Ramon Olivas at the Gimnasio Solidaridad in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Medina, ranked in the top ten by the IBF and the WBC, is hoping to land some very big fights in 2017.
