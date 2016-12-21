Parker Could Be Ringside For Joshua vs. Klitschko, Eyes Winner
WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker could be ringside for the April showdown between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, who battle for the IBF, WBA, IBO world titles. There will be a potential crowd of 90,000 fans at Wembley for the April 29th Sky Box Office clash.
