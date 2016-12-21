Orlando Salido Hopes Vasyl Lomachenko Rematch Gets Finalized

Former world champion Orlando Salido was hoping to get the second opportunity to face WBC super featherweight king Francisco Vargas, but instead his team is putting the finishing touches on an HBO televised rematch with Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko, who holds the WBO super featherweight world title. Lomachenko, a gold medalist at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, is already a two-division world champion with just eight fights under his belt.

