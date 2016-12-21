Orlando Salido Hopes Vasyl Lomachenko...

Orlando Salido Hopes Vasyl Lomachenko Rematch Gets Finalized

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Former world champion Orlando Salido was hoping to get the second opportunity to face WBC super featherweight king Francisco Vargas, but instead his team is putting the finishing touches on an HBO televised rematch with Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko, who holds the WBO super featherweight world title. Lomachenko, a gold medalist at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, is already a two-division world champion with just eight fights under his belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
News Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16) Oct '16 emonsaidul 5
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC