Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Glowacki Clash in Play For 2017?

According to Polish promoter Andrzej Wasilewski, we could very well see a 2017 showdown between IBF cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev and former WBO champion Krzysztof Glowacki . Both fighters are advised by Al Haymon and this fight could could very well occur as part of a televised card for Premier Boxing Champions in the United States.

