Marquez on Pacquiao KO: I Said 'Now T...

Marquez on Pacquiao KO: I Said 'Now Try To Steal it From Me!'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Former four division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez, 43-years-old, is reflecting back on the biggest win of his Hall of Fame career. The Mexican veteran has seen very little action since knocking out his career rival Manny Pacquiao in six rounds back in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... 3 hr shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,493

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC