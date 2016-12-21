Marquez: If Chavez Trains 100% For Canelo, It Will Be a Good Fight
Veteran Juan Manuel Marquez expects a very tough fight if Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. trains at his very best for a potential all-Mexican showdown with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez . Their teams are discussing a pay-per-view fight for May 6th, with a catch-weight of 165-pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
|Hearn: Brook Asked Me To Get Gennady Golovkin F... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|emonsaidul
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC