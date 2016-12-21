Lomanchenko Named Fighter of the Year by HBOs The Fight Game
In its previous episode, HBO Sports moved Vasyl Lomachenko into the top spot on "The Fight Game with Jim Lampley" pound-for-pound list. On Wednesday night, Lampley announced during the show's newest episode that Lomachenko was chosen as the show's "Fighter of the Year" for 2016.
