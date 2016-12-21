Lomanchenko Named Fighter of the Year...

Lomanchenko Named Fighter of the Year by HBOs The Fight Game

Read more: Boxing Scene

In its previous episode, HBO Sports moved Vasyl Lomachenko into the top spot on "The Fight Game with Jim Lampley" pound-for-pound list. On Wednesday night, Lampley announced during the show's newest episode that Lomachenko was chosen as the show's "Fighter of the Year" for 2016.

