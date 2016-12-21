Juan Francisco Estrada Wants Cuadras if Chocolatito Won't Fight

Former unified champion Juan Francisco 'Gallo' Estrada is raising his hand, because he's ready to fight Carlos Cuadras - if WBC super flyweight champion Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez refuses to rematch the Mexican fighter. Chocolatito won a twelve round decision over Cuadras in September to become the first boxer to win four world titles in four weight divisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.