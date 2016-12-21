John "Bang Bang" Delperdang Tries Henry Lundy in Cincinnati
DELPERDANG vs. LUNDY - No television, no hometown crowd, no problem for John "Bang Bang" Delperdang who despite only 11 pro fights travels across the country to meet veteran contender Henry Lundy. "This is what I want, to fight someone as good as Lundy," said Delperdang, pictured with his support team at Ontario's Crossroads Gym.
