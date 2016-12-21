Joe Smith Jr. is the 2016 TSS Breakth...

Joe Smith Jr. is the 2016 TSS Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Sweet Science

JOE SMITH JR'S BREAKTHROUGH YEAR - At the onset of 2016, an Irish-American light heavyweight from Long Island was attracting some buzz. His name was Seanie Monaghan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec 27 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec 11 retoohs 1
can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08) Nov '16 nnehoc 9
News Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W... Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 2
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Nov '16 JohnWilkinson 153
News George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,... Nov '16 david luis 1
UFC 205 predictions Nov '16 Scotstyle 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,496,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC