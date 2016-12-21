Joe Smith Hopes To Land 'Fighter of T...

Joe Smith Hopes To Land 'Fighter of The Year' Honor

Read more: Boxing Scene

Fresh from becoming the first man to stop Bernard Hopkins, Joe Smith Jr is talking up his own chances of being crowned Fighter of the Year. The light heavyweight puncher moved to 23-1 and made it three wins for three in 2016 with victory over the Future Hall of Famer earlier this month.

