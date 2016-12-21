Joe Smith Hopes To Land 'Fighter of The Year' Honor
Fresh from becoming the first man to stop Bernard Hopkins, Joe Smith Jr is talking up his own chances of being crowned Fighter of the Year. The light heavyweight puncher moved to 23-1 and made it three wins for three in 2016 with victory over the Future Hall of Famer earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec 27
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec 11
|retoohs
|1
|can a former boxer, continue to box after havin... (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|nnehoc
|9
|Shannon Briggs -- Boxing Should Take Cue from W...
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|2
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|JohnWilkinson
|153
|George Groves vs. Eduard Gutknecht: Fight Time,...
|Nov '16
|david luis
|1
|UFC 205 predictions
|Nov '16
|Scotstyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC